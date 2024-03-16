Gunman still at large after killing three outside of Philadelphia and carjacking driver at gunpoint

Three people were killed in a series of shootings Saturday morning outside of Philadelphia, police said, and a search for the suspect continues.

Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, said officers were dispatched to a residence on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown at around 8:52 a.m. following a report of a shooting.

Preliminary information determined that Andre Gordon, 26, driving a stolen vehicle, shot and killed two people living at the residence, police said in a news release.

Following that incident, Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person at a residence on Edgewood Lane in Levittown before feeling, police said.

At around 9:13 a.m., he allegedly carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Morrisville. The driver was not injured, authorities said.

It’s believed that Gordon knew the three people shot, police said.

Residents in Falls Township were told to shelter in place, lock their doors and move to a secure location away from windows.

“Please abide by all instructions given. As information becomes available, it will be shared,” Falls Township police said in a Facebook post.

In nearby Middletown Township, residents were told not to travel to Falls Township.

“This is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions,” Middletown Township said. “Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice.”

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said he is in touch with law enforcement as they try to locate the suspect.

Levittown is in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, about 26 miles from the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com