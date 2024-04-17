Gunman in Southern California shooting rampage facing life in prison

Charges have been filed against the 41-year-old gunman who opened fire from the roof of a Marina del Rey apartment complex over the weekend, endangering the lives of terrified residents and law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on April 13 around 10:15 p.m. at the Pearl Apartments in the 4100 block of Via Marina.

Armed with two assault rifles, a handgun, numerous loaded magazines and wearing a tactical vest, Victoryloc Nguyen is accused of going on a three-hour shooting rampage, firing some 90 rounds at deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and residents from several locations throughout the complex.

Tenants in the building were forced to shelter in place, many huddled in their bathtubs for safety. People arriving home from a night out had to duck for cover on the street.

“There would be like 20 minutes of silence,” Jeff Rubin, who was hiding with his wife, Elizabeth Amos, in their apartment’s bathroom, said. “Then another round of gunshots and that went on for three hours.”

Amos told KTLA that during the horrifying ordeal, it was almost more reassuring to hear the gunfire because at least they knew where the gunman was instead of silence which meant he could have been anywhere in the building.

Nguyen was eventually taken into custody at around 1 a.m. on April 14 after additional resources, including SWAT Teams and four Bearcat armored vehicles, arrived at the scene.

“I am deeply outraged by the senseless shooting rampage carried out by Mr. Nguyen and I am thankful that no one was injured,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “I am grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this call, helped protect the public, and de-escalated the situation which resulted in Mr. Nguyen’s surrender – all without firing a single shot.”

The 41-year-old, who is being held on $5.275 million bail, faces the following charges:

Two counts of willful, deliberate, attempted murder of a peace officer; one count of attempted murder – willful, deliberate and premeditated on a civilian

10 counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a peace officer

Four counts of assault with a machine gun or assault weapon upon a civilian

One count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling

One count of first-degree residential burglary

“This individual jeopardized many lives and terrorized an apartment community,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Central Patrol Division Chief Bobby Wyche. “We are extremely grateful that nobody was injured during this incident and that he will be held accountable for his reckless actions.”

Nguyen, who has no prior criminal history, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 13.

If convicted on all charges, he faces life in prison.

