Gunman shot, wounded outside US Embassy in Beirut

Lebanese army forces turn back motorists as they close a road near the US Embassy in Beirut on June 5, 2024, after a Syrian man was arrested following a shooting near the embassy.

A Syrian national was shot, wounded and captured outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday following a 30-minute gun fight during which the assailant sought to attack the diplomatic compound, Lebanese media reported.

The alleged shooter's motives were not immediately clear. Lebanese media published photos that appeared to show the alleged attacker wearing a black vest with the words “Islamic State” written on it in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S.”

The U.S. Embassy said in a social media post that "our facility and our team are safe."

The incident nevertheless comes amid heightened tensions in Lebanon because of the war between Israel and Hamas. Months of near daily tit-for-tat shelling and fighting between the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group and Israeli troops has displaced thousands of people along the border.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has been targeted by multiple attacks over the years. A 1983 suicide truck bombing killed 63 people, including 17 Americans. That attack was claimed by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad groups.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Syrian national shot outside US Embassy in Beirut after gun fight