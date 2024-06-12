Gunman who police say hijacked bus, killed man had rap sheet that dates back 20 years

David Ward, an executive officer with the Amalgamated Local 732 Union, who represents Gwinnett, Cobb, and MARTA transit drivers, say they’re on high alert after a Gwinnett transit bus was hijacked Tuesday by Joseph Grier.

“When something like this goes on, it compounds the point that more needs to be done about public safety,” Ward said.

Grier, who claims he was a witness to the Peachtree Center shooting on Tuesday, led law enforcement on a three-county police chase from Downton Atlanta.

“Was he having a mental health episode that brief moment triggered by police sirens, triggered by activity that he’s hearing or was he already that day having a mental health moment?” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Grier’s rap sheet that dates back to 2003, spanning across North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Records show Grier has been charged with felonies like assault on a female, criminal trespass, child molestation, and failure to register as a sex offender within the last 20 years.

In 2008, he was arrested for a trespassing incident at North Lake Mall, and in 2016, he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Florida.

Grier’s family confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that he suffers from mental health issues.

“Our people are assaulted regularly,” Ward said.

Ward said quite a few of the assaults drivers encounter involve those with criminal records or mental health issues.

He said drivers are dealing with shots fired calls, assaults, and delayed security response times.

“We have not seen legislation in recent years that will assist in curbing these issues,” Ward said.

