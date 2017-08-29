Gunman Opens Fires in New Mexico Public Library, Multiple Injuries: Reports

Two people are dead and four others are injured after a gunman opened fire inside a New Mexico public library Monday.

Police swarmed the Clovis-Carver City Library after a lone male suspect began firing at about 4:15 p.m. local time, according to reports.

"Run!" he reportedly yelled. "Why aren't you running? I'm shooting at you! Run!"

Two women were killed and four men were injured.

Library patron Vanessa Aguirre told the Eastern New Mexico News that she was inside when a man entered and "started to shoot" into the air.

Clovis Mayor David Lansford called the incident a tragedy.

"This is a big blow to our community," he said. "We're all hurting right now."

The Eastern New Mexico News identified a handcuffed male individual, the only one led away from the scene, as a 16-year-old local boy.

On Tuesday, the suspect had yet to be identified by police and investigators were working to determine a motive.

Family and friends reportedly identified Krissie Carter and Wanda Walters, both library employees, as the two fatalities.

“We are in the infancy of this and we will have to gather information and talk to him and find out if he will give up any other information,” Police Chief Douglas Ford told a news conference.

Clovis is located about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas border.

