Gunman opens fire on Easter brunch crowd, killing one and injuring five, TN cops say

An Easter brunch turned deadly when a gunman opened fire in a crowded restaurant, killing one and wounding five others, Nashville police said.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Anton Rucker, ho they say is the suspect in the Sunday, March 31, shooting.

Rucker has previously been convicted of aggravated assault in Nashville, police said.

BREAKING: Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/bwJrCjwmhf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2024

At around 3 p.m., Rucker was involved in an altercation with another man eating at Roasted Salemtown, a popular brunch spot in Nashville, according to Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the police department.

Rucker had only arrived at the restaurant a few minutes before the shooting and began arguing with 33-year-old Allen Beachem, police said in a news conference broadcast by The National Desk.

The argument escalated, then Rucker pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

Rucker killed Beachem and shot five more people before fleeing in a Mercedes with a woman who came with him, according to police. The gunshot victims were all hospitalized with non-critical injuries, Aaron said.

“It was kind of a panic,” Cmdr. Anthony McClain said. “Obviously from the video everyone is trying to get out and trying to escape the gunfire. Some people did try to resist the gunman. It was just mass chaos, it’s the best way I could describe it.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed sympathy for those affected by the shooting.

“We must continue doing everything in our power at the local level to limit the likelihood and impact of gun violence,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are continuing to increase police capacity, invest in community safety and working to ensure dispossession of those who should not legally possess firearms.”

Investigators said they found the Mercedes overnight but are still searching for Rucker. They’re asking anyone with information to call 615-862-8600.

