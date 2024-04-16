Gunman who opened fire atop Southern California apartment complex identified

A 41-year-old man from Los Angeles has been identified as the gunman who opened fire from the roof of a Marina del Rey apartment complex over the weekend, terrifying residents, who were forced to shelter in place, many in their bathrooms for three hours.

According to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s release, deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to a call regarding gunshots from inside the apartment complex, located in the 4100 block of Via Marina, around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

“Deputies established a containment of the location and requested additional resources,” LASD said. “An LASD air unit observed a male suspect on the roof…firing rounds from a rifle.”

Additional resources were called in, including SWAT teams with four Bearcat armored vehicles, as people on the street were forced to take cover behind parked vehicles.

Witnesses told KTLA that during the incident as many as 100 rounds were fired from the building’s roof.

“There would be like 20 minutes of silence,” Jeff Rubin, who was hiding with his wife in their apartment’s bathroom, said. “Then another round of gunshots and that went on for three hours.”

His wife, Elizabeth Amos, said that during the horrifying ordeal it was almost more reassuring to hear the gunfire because at least they knew where the gunman was instead of a silence that meant he could have been anywhere in the apartment complex.

The suspect, Victoryloc Nguyen, was finally arrested at around 1 a.m. April 14, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

A photograph of the scene released by LASD reportedly shows the weapons the man left behind, including what appears to be two rifles, a handgun and some tactical gear.

So far, authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

The 41-year-old was booked on charges related to the shooting. His bail was set at $2 million. Nguyen is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is urged to contact LASD’s Marina del Rey Station at 310-482-6000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

