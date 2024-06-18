Gunman at large after shots fired in Hardeeville injure 2 people Tuesday, police say

The Hardeeville Police Department has reported two victims after shots were fired near the southeastern corner of city limits, according to an alert sent just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities were still searching for the gunman, who reportedly fled the scene after opening fire.

Officers identified the shooter as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt “with a number on the back.” He was last seen leaving the area of Walsh Drive, a short road off S.C. 46 that leads to public housing apartments.

An update on the victims’ conditions was not immediately available.

Jasper County deputies were also on the scene as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to department spokesperson Chief Jeff Crosby.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2233.