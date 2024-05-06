Gunman at large after shooting in Flagler Beach, police say
Law enforcement in Flagler County is searching for a shooter who left one person hurt.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The sheriff’s office and Flagler Beach police were called to South Flagler Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say one person received non-life-threatening injuries.
Read: What are the odds you have unclaimed property in Florida? Pretty good, actually
The victim told police that the shooter ran off.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Flagler Beach Police Department.
Read: Man driving tractor damages college dorm in Florida Keys, police say
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.