Gunman at large after shooting in Flagler Beach, police say

Law enforcement in Flagler County is searching for a shooter who left one person hurt.

The sheriff’s office and Flagler Beach police were called to South Flagler Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that the shooter ran off.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Flagler Beach Police Department.

