Gunman at large after clerk shot during convenience store robbery in Leesburg, police say

Leesburg police say a man is in the hospital after being shot during a robbery.

They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store on Picciola Road off US-441.

Leesburg Police Department released security video from inside M&M Food Mart.

It shows a person with a gun enter the store and immediately target the clerk.

Investigators said that clerk was shot.

A short time later you can see the armed person run out of the store.

Police said that suspect was still on the loose Friday morning.

A medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital but his condition is not known.

Leesburg police say someone robbed the M&M Food Mart and shot a store clerk Thursday night.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is in Leesburg following the latest information in the case as well as the search for a suspect.

