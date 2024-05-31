Gunman at large after clerk shot during convenience store robbery in Leesburg, police say
Leesburg police say a man is in the hospital after being shot during a robbery.
They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store on Picciola Road off US-441.
Leesburg Police Department released security video from inside M&M Food Mart.
It shows a person with a gun enter the store and immediately target the clerk.
Investigators said that clerk was shot.
A short time later you can see the armed person run out of the store.
Police said that suspect was still on the loose Friday morning.
A medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital but his condition is not known.
