Gunman kills 2, injures 5 at Arkansas grocery store

Two people have been killed and six others injured, including a law enforcement officer, in a shooting at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, police said.

The gunman was also critically injured after being shot by law enforcement and has been taken into custody, Arkansas State Police said.

The shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store took place at around 11:30 a.m., local time, officials said. Fordyce is 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X that she had been briefed on the situation. "I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," she wrote, calling the shooting a "horrific incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com