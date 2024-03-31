Gunman kills 1, injures 4 at Nashville coffee shop on Easter Sunday

A gunman opened fire at a Nashville coffee shop, leaving at least one person dead and four others injured, during Easter brunch, Nashville police said.

"Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St.," the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter. Police released images of the suspected shooter and his car.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. when a man opened fire inside the coffee shop, striking five people and killing one man.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman.

"There was an altercation between two men at Roasted. Sunday brunch was being served. During that time period, the altercation occurred and escalated, very sharply, to one of the men pulling a gun and firing multiple shots," said Don Aaron of the Metro police at a press conference.

Metro police and paramedics rushed to the scene of a shooting in the Salemtown neighborhood of Nashville, where one man was killed on Easter Sunday.

Police said they believe the person with whom the gunman was having an issue was the one who was fatally shot.

"A total of eight persons were transported from the scene," Aaron continued. He said five people were shot, one of whom died. Another person suffered a scratch and a pregnant woman went to the hospital for treatment due to a panic attack.

Police added that this was not a shoot-out, and they have no indication that the people fighting knew each other.

Authorities believe the gunman left the scene in a Mercedes GLS 450, based on surveillance footage.

Police say one man was killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire during Easter brunch in Nashville.

This coffee shop has not had significant issues in the past, according to authorities. Police added that this shooting is an isolated incident.

The police department's homicide team is leading the investigation.

Police said they are almost certain they have identified the suspected gunman but are not ready to release their name.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to call 615-862-8600.

Fox News' Samantha Daigle contributed to this report.





