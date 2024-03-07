Gunman flees after shooting man in New Smyrna Beach

A man was shot Thursday morning, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the shooting on South Myrtle Avenue near Cavedo Street.

They said that a man was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital under a trauma alert status.

Read: Deputies gather for investigation near Kissimmee-area motel

“Witnesses at the scene stated they observed the suspect flee before law enforcement’s arrival,” a police spokesman said.

Police said the victim knows the suspect.

Read: ‘Unusual situation’: Brevard County wildlife hospital takes in 20 pelicans with broken wings

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Smyrna Beach police Detective Daniel Cilenti at 386-424-2249 or to email him at dcilenti@cityofnsb.com.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.