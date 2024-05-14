Gunman who entered Louisiana church during first communion for children created 'fear, panic'

The pastor of the Abbeville church where a gunman entered the sanctuary Saturday during communion said the congregation was "rocked and shaken" by the indicent in which nobody was injured.

"Our tranquil, peaceful, loving community was rocked and shaken," said the Rev. Louis J. Richard of St. Mary Magdeln Catholic Church in a statement issued Tuesday. "As you can imagine, this caused fear and panic for a full church."

Sixty children were preparing to receive their first communion Saturday morning when a gunman appeared wearing a black hoodie.

The individual was confronted by parishioners and escorted out of the church, police said in a Facebook post. Once Abbeville police officers arrived at the church, they arrested a 16-year-old teenager and placed him in custody, according to the department.

Law enforcement responded quickly after a 911 call.

Mass was stopped as law enforcement dressed in tactical gear, guns, radios, vests, and dogs entered the church building to search.

"No one knew his intentions at that time," Richard said. "He initially said that he had learned there was a disturbed person who was planning to come to this Mass to attack a priest. The suspect said he had come to stop this attacker. Based on his story law enforcement had no choice but to enter the church to look for this supposed attacker."

After an exhaustive search of the church building, campus and grounds, it was determined all areas were all clear by police.

"Our compliments and gratitude go out to all those who put themselves in harm's way to respond swiftly to ensure safety," Richard said.

According to the press release, the suspect was taken for evaluation. More information will become available as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: St. Mary Magdalen priest says Louisiana church rocked, shaken by gunman