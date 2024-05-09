Gunman burst into San Antonio home, shooting 3 kids, 2 adults; suspects remain at large

Five people — including three children under the age of 10, and two adults — were shot at their San Antonio home Wednesday night in what officers believe was targeted attack.

All five victims were taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center after suffering from gunshot wounds and are in critical condition, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Salazar said the youngest victim was 4 years old.

No arrests have been made yet. The suspects, whose identities are unknown, and the victims appear to have known each other, Salazar shared.

"I have no doubt that they were after the people in that home for whatever reason," Salazar said. "They were they to inflict maximum damage."

Suspects fired 20-25 shots, police say

Two suspects are believed to have entered the home and fired 20-25 shots with semi-automatic rifles before fleeing the scene, Salazar said.

No weapons were used by the suspects were found on the scene.

Salazar added that that anyone involved in the shooting will be charged with murder, even a getaway driver, under state law.

"My intent is to charge everybody here equally to the extent that we can find out they were involved," he said. "I got a lot of people on this assignment on this case and they're not going to stop until we get somebody in handcuffs. I can promise you that."

The investigation is ongoing but authories do not believe there is any imminent threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Antonio shooting leaves 3 kids, 2 adults critically injured