Gunlock State Park now offers tiny homes for visitors — but there’s some fine print

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Gunlock State Park posted on social media Tuesday to alert future visitors of a new option for a place to sleep at the park: tiny homes.

In the announcement post, the park noted that guests are required to stay for a minimum of two nights.

So, what else do you need to know?

The tiny houses are available to reserve online — but they are listed as cottages rather than tiny homes. To find them, select “Cabins, yurts or lodgings” in the “Find a campsite” menu.

There are three options for the tiny homes, aptly named “Cottage A” — which is said to be handicap accessible — “Cottage B” and “Cottage C.” Each tiny house is said to hold up to 6 people.

Gunlock State Park posted on social media to alert future visitors of a new option for a place to sleep at the park: Tiny homes. However, there are some restrictions and other requirements to be aware of. (Courtesy: Gunlock State Park)

Prices start at $175 per night or $1,225 per week, before taxes and fees.

Each cottage has a limit of two vehicles permitted, with a check-in time of 3 p.m. and a check-out time of 1 p.m.

Additionally, the tiny homes have a TV, and the reservation website says there are four beds.

Parties, pets and smoking are prohibited, and if the cottage is not returned in “its present state of cleanliness,” then patrons will be responsible for a cleaning fee. Visitors must also agree to pay to fix or replace items that may be damaged.

What do the tiny homes have?

According to the reservation website, the tiny homes offer the following features and amenities:

Locking windows

Locking doors

Electricity

Kitchenette Including table and chairs, microwave, induction cooktop, pots and pans and a full-sized refrigerator

Heating and air conditioning unit

Full bathroom

Porch

Picnic table

Fire ring

What would visitors need to bring?

The reservation website says visitors must be prepared to bring the following items:

Bedding Including pillows, sleeping bags and blankets

Utensils

Plates

Cups

What is not allowed?

According to the reservation website, visitors are not allowed to do the following:

Bring pets

Throw parties

Smoke

Bring tents or RVs

What else should potential visitors know?

Visitors are expected to take out the trash and bring it to the nearby dumpsters.

While pets are not allowed, visitors with service animals are encouraged to contact the park.

“Guests with severe allergies agree to take personal responsibility of the person/family of the allergic reaction sufferer to provide for their own well-being/medical costs,” the reservation website says.

