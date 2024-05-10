Gunfire veers through window overnight wounding woman in West Woodlawn

A 27-year-old woman was in serious condition after she was shot while sitting in a third floor apartment Thursday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

About 9:40 p.m., a shot came through a window of an apartment in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue and struck a woman inside, Chicago police said.

She was taken in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oaklawn, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.