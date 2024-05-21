Gunfire strikes home, vehicle: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A home and vehicle on Moffett Road were struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 3000 block of Moffett Road around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The officers arrived and found the home and vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the release.

The woman who owns the home and vehicle was not injured, police said.

Mobile Police said this is an active investigation.

