Gunfire at Miami-area bar kills security guard, injures officer and six others, police say

An argument at a CityPlace Doral bar escalated into gunfire that killed two people, wounded a police officer and left six patrons injured in an early morning shootout at the popular shopping plaza.

According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute broke out at Martini Bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A security guard intervened and was shot and killed by the gunman. Two Doral police officers who were at Martini Bar on security detail reportedly exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

The gunman was killed in the exchange, and six people at the bar were injured during the shootout, along with a Doral police officer who was reportedly shot in the leg and is hospitalized, Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami reported.

Of the six bystanders who were wounded two were critically injured and transported to trauma centers at Jackson and HCA Kendall, while the other four were in stable condition, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said at a news conference Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to requests from the Herald.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.