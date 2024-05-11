Gunfire kills man in Modesto’s airport district, sheriff’s department reports

A man died from gunfire in Modesto’s airport district Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The victim was not named in an agency Facebook post.

The post said deputies responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of an argument and shots fired in the 400 block of Kerr Avenue.

Before they arrived, the post said, someone put the victim in a vehicle and drove to an ambulance on the 300 block of Kerr. He was pronounced dead there by medical personnel, the post added.

Kerr was blocked for several hours Friday. The victim had not been identified as of late morning Saturday.

People with information about the case can contact a detective at 209-525-7117. Anonymous tips can go to Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME.