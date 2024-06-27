Gunfire erupts in Southern California neighborhood leaving 2 dead

Two people are dead, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood in northern Los Angeles County, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of E Avenue J-12 in Lancaster.

Details are limited and it’s unclear exactly how the deadly incident unfolded, but according to Luis Meza, a freelance photojournalist, gunfire broke out while several men were hanging out outside an apartment complex at the location.

Footage of the shooting’s aftermath showed a heavy presence of L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators at the scene, where blood was seen on the pavement outside the apartment complex, as well as shell casings seen in the street.

Blood in the driveway of a Lancaster apartment complex after a double-fatal shooting on June 26, 2024. (Luis Meza)

L.A. deputies and investigators on the scene of a deadly double-fatal shooting in Lancaster on June 26, 2024. (Luis Meza)

L.A. deputies and investigators on the scene of a deadly double-fatal shooting in Lancaster on June 26, 2024. (Luis Meza)

Shell casing on a Lancaster street after a double-fatal shooting on June 26, 2024. (Luis Meza)

First responders with L.A. County on the scene of a double-fatal shooting in Lancaster on June 26, 2024. (Luis Meza)

In a news release, authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said two of the victims were rushed to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

At least six other gunshot victims, according to Meza, drove themselves to the hospital, though the sheriff’s department has not confirmed that information to KTLA.

Meza also reported that there were shooters, one armed with a 9mm handgun and another with an AR-15 rifle.

This is the fourth shooting in a span of 24 hours in Lancaster. Three shootings Tuesday night left two other men dead and another person wounded.

KTLA has reached out the sheriff’s department and is awaiting a response. So far, authorities have not said whether they believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

