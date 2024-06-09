Gunfire erupts during rooftop party on Wisconsin high-rise apartment building, at least 10 hurt

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – At least 10 people between the ages of 14 and 23 years old were hurt when gunfire rang out at a large party on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post from the Madison Police Department stated that the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on June 9. Officers were initially sent to a high-rise apartment building, The Lux, on Johnson Street for reports of a large party taking place on the rooftop of the building.

As officers were arriving, dispatch alerted them that shots had been fired.

Shortly after, as officers ran up 12 flights of stairs to reach the roof to help people, dozens of people were reportedly screaming and running out of the building as officers approached the scene.

Multiple injuries occurred after gunfire erupted at a party on the roof of The Lux in Madison, Wisconsin (Madison Police Department)

It was noted that at least 10 people between the ages of 14 and 23 were hurt during the incident and that not all of the injuries sustained were gunshot wounds. Officers say that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officers continue to work the ‘very active’ investigation, however, no arrests have been made. Detectives have been talking with victims and witnesses, while also continuing to review digital evidence.

As of Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m., officers say that people were still contacting dispatch and showing up at local hospitals for treatment.

EMS with the City of Madison Fire Department provided outstanding emergency care to the victims. We thank them for their swift response and all they’ve done to care for our community during this incident. Madison Police Department

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.

