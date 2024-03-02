A fight led to gunshots in the parking lot of the Brown Deer Walmart Friday afternoon, police say.

The Brown Deer Police Department said they were dispatched to Walmart, 6300 W. Brown Deer Road, at about 3:18 p.m. for a fight in progress.

As police responded, officers were informed that shots were being fired in the parking lot, according to police.

No injuries to any of the patrons or employees at Walmart were reported, however during the shooting a vehicle was struck that fled the scene and it is unknown if injuries occurred to those in the vehicle, police said.

Police arrested a "shooting suspect" that fled the scene on foot after speaking to witnesses, police said.

Police are actively searching for the vehicle and the occupants. Police said it is believed that all parties involved knew each other.

"There is no outstanding threat to the public, the suspect is in custody," police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900 and reference case 24-002867.

In 2021, one person was injured in a shooting at the Walmart located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. Walmart closed the location in 2023. In 2020, three people were shot and injured outside of Walmart at 401 E. Capitol Drive.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gunfire erupts at the Brown Deer Walmart parking lot, police say