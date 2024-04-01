Gunfire erupts on I-85 when four drivers begin chasing each other, NC sheriff says

An argument at a gathering of car aficionados escalated to gunfire when several attendees began chasing each other on Interstate 85 north of Charlotte, North Carolina investigators say.

Two vehicles crashed during the chase and the drivers survived, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses began calling 911 shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, March 31, and reported a shooting “between several motorists,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“One of the callers stated that several vehicles were chasing each other down the interstate at a high rate of speed when one of the occupants began shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives learned that there was a total of four vehicles involved in the incident. Two of those vehicles had crashed prior to deputies’ arrival and the occupants fled the scene. However, all subjects directly involved were quickly located and interviewed.”

Detectives say the road rage incident “stemmed from an argument that initially took place at a car meeting earlier that night located in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem area.”

Identities of the drivers have not been released and investigators have not released details of any charges against the drivers.

Busload of Charlotte middle school students witnessed road rage shooting, CMS says

Woman answers knock at door of Charlotte home and gets attacked by intruder, CMPD says

Trooper stops to help stranded driver — and gets shot in the chest, NC cops say