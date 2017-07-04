Gunfire breaks out at South Carolina mall, no one injured, police say

(Reuters) - A man drew a gun and fired at another man he had been arguing with at a South Carolina shopping center on Monday, but there were no injuries, North Charleston police said.

Both men were still at large on Monday night.

Police had thought there was still an active shooter soon after the 5:25 p.m. incident at the Northwoods Mall but quickly learned that was not the case, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor told a news briefing.

People were evacuated from the mall and it did not reopen on Monday night. Police said the mall would reopen on Tuesday.

A restaurant manager at the shopping center told Reuters that she saw people running from the mall around 5:25 p.m. The witness said she was too frightened at the time to give her name.





