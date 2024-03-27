Gunfight shooter's grandfather tells story of a life spiraling out of control

Mar. 27—FAIRMONT — Lawrence Michael Jecker has one dream that sticks out in vivid memory for him. His step-grandson, Peyton Fritts, and Fritts' deceased father, are standing on a ledge overlooking a body of water.

"[Fritts' father] is holding Peyton really tight, Peyton's face is — like, their hearts are together," Jecker said. "I mean, they're just — he just closed his eyes and he leaps into the water. And then, downstream a little later, a young boy is down there and he's walking along the bank and he says, 'Peyton's dead.'"

Peyton Fritts is still alive, but the death of his father when Fritts was 14 started a cascading series of catastrophes which indirectly placed the now 18-year-old on a path of circumstance which culminated in a gunfight on March 12. Police and court records show Fritts and Hunter Satterfield traded shots with each other on Billingslea Street. Jacker said the gunfight took place near Woodlawn Cemetery around 3 o'clock in the morning.

According to court documents, Satterfield is accused of stealing drugs, including methamphetamine, from Fritts roughly five-to-six months ago. On March 12, Satterfield told police after his arrest that Fritts followed him in a vehicle while Satterfield was walking to his home on Billingslea Street. The two got into verbal confrontation, which ended when Fritts fired shots at Satterfield. Satterfield took cover in a wooded area, and fired back after retrieving a firearm from his backpack. Fritts circled the block and fired a second time at Satterfield before leaving the area.

After his arrest, Fritts admitted he fired shots at Satterfield, and told police the weapon would be located in his car along with a small amount of marijuana and a bulletproof vest. Both interviews were conducted after Fritts and Satterfield were read their Miranda Rights. Fritts was arrested after police responded to calls of a gunfight stopped a blue SUV with its headlights off. Officers identified empty holsters, spent casings and other firearm accessories in the vehicle.

Police arrested Satterfield at his home, from which he tried to flee when officers knocked on his door. A search yielded a firearm in Satterfield's belongings. Both Satterfield and Fritts are classified as habitual users of meth, and thus are prohibited from owning or carrying a firearm. Both have also been charged with attempted first degree murder, wanton endangerment and being prohibited individuals in possession of firearms. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail. Fritts' bond is set ar $750,000, while Satterfield's is $1 million.

Fritts was a different person before his father died.

A lefty, he was pitcher on his baseball team when he was 14, and there was a state tournament in Martinsburg in which he was going to compete. One day before the tournament, though, his father died of a massive heart attack. His death had a devastating impact on Fritts, one that never fully let go. Fritts chose to play ball to honor his dad. For a moment, it looks like Fritts might win the game for his team but on the last toss before the strikeout, the opposing hitter knocks the ball out of the park. Fritts blamed himself.

As Fritts is dealing with the loss of his dad and what he thinks is his role in losing a major game, he arrives to an empty home. His grandmother, whom he lived with, had departed to Virginia, and to add insult to injury, everything in the household was stolen.

"I mean his best friends, people that he knew, he was friends with, took everything," Jecker said. "Left him with nothing."

Fritts moved in with Jecker, his step-grandfather. Soon he turned to drugs to cope, falling in with a rough crowd. A slip in grades and trouble at school led to his enrollment at Mountaineer Challenge Academy. It was a difficult six month stay but at first, it appeared like it made a difference in Fritts' life. It provided him with some semblance of structure and for the first time, it appeared Fritts was on the mend.

However, it was not to be.

His first serious girlfriend broke up with him before he returned from the Academy and later he shot himself in the leg while messing around with a gun, requiring major surgery to repair. Jecker provided Fritts with a car and before he knew it, Fritts was running with the same crowd again and doing driving favors for everyone. Despite his intention to stop, he was falling back into old patterns.

On the night Fritts and Satterfield engaged in a gunfight, Jecker said Fritts went out to his girlfriend's house with a birthday cake he baked for her. It was his first time, Jecker said he nailed it on the first try. After he departed from her house, Fritts told his step-grandfather he was going to stop by before heading home but instead Fritts kept going, into the night.

"He just drove past and drove back and ran into this guy, I don't know," Jecker said. "They were having an altercation."

Jecker said Satterfield stole around $2,000 from Fritts, breaking into Fritts' home while Fritts was on vacation and stole his money, stash and a broken AK-47. Jecker believes that slight is one Fritts' couldn't let go.

Jecker isn't giving up on his grandson. In between the moments of hardship and poor choices Jecker saw real talent in Fritts. His grandson is good at drawing and building, and at one time even looked to enrolling at Fairmont State University. Jecker believes Fritts could have a future as an architect. But first he must get through the legal process and face accountability for his actions of March 12. Fritts' first few nights in jail were hard.

"He's very remorseful," Jecker said. "The thing that he said to me is 'this stuff has really screwed up my life, I've lost a lot of friends.'"

Jecker said his grandson now recognizes that his anger comes from the trauma in his life and is compounded by hard drugs such as meth. Jecker hopes Fritts will now have the space to address the issues that placed him in this situation. He still wants to see his grandson walk across the graduation stage someday.

"I think he could make it out of there, I do," Jecker said. "Getting back and getting to college. He's got a place to live. He's moving on, in my dreams. Growing up. That's what it is."

Reach Esteban at

efernandez@timeswv.com