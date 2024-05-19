Gunfight leaves one man dead early Sunday in Fort Worth, police say

One man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to a night club in the 3200 block of North Main Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

The shooting was sparked after a fight with unidentified suspects, according to police. Everyone left the area after the fight, but soon returned. When the victim confronted the suspect and a group with him, shots were fired by both parties.

The same club, El Gallito Copeton, also had a shooting on May 12 early in the morning. One man was killed in that shooting after a fight inside the club.

Police have not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man killed after next-of-kin has been notified.