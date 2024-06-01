Gunfight in downtown Seattle injures two, no arrests made

Two people were shot and hospitalized after a gunfight in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood near downtown Seattle on Saturday morning.

Patrol officers responded to multiple 911 calls at 5 a.m. reporting shots fired and vehicles speeding away near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers arrived within minutes to find evidence of a shootout, including shell casings, blood, and multiple vehicles and a building struck by gunfire.

While the officers were investigating, a man and a woman both in their 20s were dropped off at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.

Police determined that two groups of people were shooting at each other with rifles and handguns on South Main Street from Boren Avenue South to the east side of the Yesler Terrace Hillclimb.

An involved vehicle was reportedly seized as evidence and sent to the vehicle processing room. No suspects were taken into custody and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.