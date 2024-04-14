Gun violence prevention advocates testify to City of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland heard testimony on Saturday from local advocates regarding the proposed budget dealing with gun violence prevention.

As the city faces budget cuts and is asking bureaus to cut spending, gun violence prevention is one of the items potentially on the chopping block.

The city says these community resources are one reason gun violence last year was down. So advocates say removing that funding will erase progress made and there’s still a long way to go.

“I’m just here to help educate the mass majority about community violence intervention, what it looks like,” said Asianique Savage with the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety.

Lucy Mashia told KOIN 6 News that had there been more prevention her son Leonard James ‘LJ’ Irving, might not have been killed 12 years ago.

“I don’t want to see any other parents have to go through what I have been through or any other children lose their father,” she said. “And I think if we can prevent the gun violence we finally can be winning the war.”

A second budget listening session will take place on April 15.

Any resident can sign up to give a two-minute testimony on the parts of budget most important to them.

