Gun violence claims the lives of 2 women in separate South L.A. shootings

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find the suspects in separate shootings that left two women dead.

The first incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on March 19. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Hoover Street, where they found an unresponsive female.

When LAPD arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman had been shot, and it appeared that she had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, on March 21, officers were called to the area of 70th Street and Figueroa Street around 4:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

There has been no further information provided about the victims, and LAPD did not say if the shootings were connected.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100.

