Gun Violence Archive identifies victim, perpetrator in Cape Coral murder-suicide

About a week after authorities confirmed a murder-suicide in Cape Coral, a nonprofit has identified the victim and the perpetrator.

The Gun Violence Archive — a nonprofit that aggregates gun violence incidents nationwide — has identified the victim as Tiffani Starkey, 34, and the perpetrator as Dangelo Tramayne Gilliam, 34.

A child custody exchange ended with two deaths Wednesday morning, making it the second Cape Coral murder in three days, Cape Coral police said last week.

Around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a call alerting that Starkey had been shot and lay in 1700 block of SE 12th Street.

Cape Coral police spokesperson Officer Mercedes Phillips said that as the couple exchanged the children, the woman later identified as Starkey ran back into the home for an item she had forgotten. Gilliam shot Starkey when she walked out.

Gilliam then handed off the children to firefighters. Police didn’t disclose their ages.

Gilliam then shot himself, causing his car to roll into the nearby canal.

One of the officers tried to jump in the water, but at that point Gilliam was already confirmed deceased, Phillips said.

Responders rushed Starkey to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

