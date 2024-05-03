Gun violence again discussed at Black on Black Crime Task Force meeting in Gainesville

Analyzing gun violence data, improving access to mental health services and improving social support and the arts were among the topics discussed at the May monthly meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

Held Wednesday at headquarters of the Gainesville Police Department, the meeting focused on the escalating gun violence problem among youth in the community, mobilizing and enhancing existing community-based services and prioritizing public and safety efforts in areas most affected by gun violence.

"This work has to be community-centered," said Brittany Coleman, gun violence intervention manager for the city of Gainesville. "We are looking to provide healing-based services to address trauma not only for the individual but for the family unit."

Next month is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and Coleman, along with Brandy Stone, community health director for Gainesville Fire Rescue and co-lead of One Nation, One Project GNV, a national wellness initiative to increase arts and cultural engagement to improve youth well-being and reduce youth gun violence, both spoke at the meeting.

The city has launched a community-based engagement strategy to address citywide efforts to prevent gun violence called IMPACT GNV.

Gun violence: GPD, ASO close year of increased gun violence, including teens firing and being shot

It was developed under the direction of Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry and will be administered by Coleman and Stone.

"Our goal is not to reinvent the wheel but to come together for solutions," Coleman said.

In September 2023, President Joe Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. In February, the city commission allocated $150,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to gun violence prevention efforts.

Coleman talked about programs that can be used such as the B.O.L.D. (Brave Overt Leaders of Distinction) program which provides guidance and mentorship to male youth, and the Violence Interrupter Partners which is a collaboration with the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center in Micanopy to create a network of violence interrupters and create and utilize intervention strategies.

The Black on Black Crime Task Force's monthly meeting held on Wednesday at the Gainesville Police Department featured presentations addressing ways to combat gun violence in the community. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

She also talked about partnerships with programs such as the Mirror Image Leadership Academy and People Against Gun Violence Enterprises (P.A.V.E.).

Jarell Whitehead, founder of Strong-MINDed Mentoring, said he created the organization four years ago to help mentor young men in the community.

"We have to get active," Whitehead said. "It takes a village and we got to build the village back up. It's time for men to be men."

Brittany Coleman, right, gun violence intervention manager for the city of Gainesville, and Brandy Stone, left, community health director for Gainesville Fire Rescue and co-lead of One Nation, One Project GNV, talked about the city's newest initiative called IMPACT GNV that is designed to address gun violence in the community. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

The organization offers job skills training, historical and community trips, and father and son bonding opportunities, Whitehead said.

"It's important for them to get job skills and get them focused and not worry about committing acts of crime to try to get a meal or put money in their pocket," Whitehead said.

He brings awareness to gun violence by hosting Cease Violence in Da Hood events that feature guest speakers who have been affected by gun violence, Whitehead said.

The next event will be held at Gardenia Gardens Apartments in the Duval neighborhood from noon-5 p.m. May 25.

"There are not too many programs or activities for high-risk youth," Whitehead said. "In order for something to work we need community involvement from both sides, from the residents and law enforcement officers."

He is partnering with Cure Violence Global, a national and international initiative to implement violence prevention strategies, Whitehead said.

He said after speaking with adults in the community the top four things they are seeking are tutoring, jobs, clothing vouchers and city transportation.

Gerard Duncan, pastor of Prayers by Faith Ministries and founder of the Pleasant Street Civil Rights and Cultural Arts Center, said he is proud to see his mentee, Whitehead, making an impact in the community.

"The work I do with him is similar to the work Miss Rosa Williams has done for me," Duncan said. "This is an epidemic. We got to treat gun violence like we did with COVID-19. We have to be on the front lines."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville gun violence should be treated like COVID-19, pastor says