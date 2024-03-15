'He has a gun!' Video shows teen pulling gun on group at Florida beach during spring break

Dramatic video from a Volusia County beach showed deputies confront a teen who pulled out a gun in a crowd of spring breakers before running into the ocean.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were patrolling the beach north of Flagler Avenue when they heard a crowd yelling, then dispersing with people shouting “He has a gun!”

According to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies running toward the scene spotted the teen. They pulled their weapons and ordered the 16-year-old from Lakeland to drop his gun.

"Instead, he took off, still holding the gun, running through crowds of people before heading into the ocean, and throwing the gun into the water along with a bag he was carrying," the post said.

Less than five minutes later, the teen put his hands up and surrendered to deputies. There were no injuries reported.

