Gun Stores Selling Out Of Bump Stocks After Shooter Used Them In Las Vegas Massacre

Gun stores nationwide are selling out of bump stocks, a device used by the Las Vegas shooter that allows a semiautomatic gun to fire as quickly as a machine gun.

Police said Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old gunman, had outfitted 12 of his firearms with bump stocks, which he used to fire hundreds of rounds into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers Sunday from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Hundreds were injured and at least 59 people were killed, including Paddock, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While some retailers, such as Walmart and Cabela’s, discontinued the sale of bump stocks following the shooting, others couldn’t keep up with the demand. At least six online gun retailers examined by Newsweek had sold out of the device this week.

Slide Fire, a Texas-based manufacturer of bump stocks, sold out of the devices within days of the mass shooting. The company posted a note to customers on its website:

“We have decided to temporarily suspend taking new orders in order to provide the best service with those already placed.”

Another Texas-based bump stock manufacturer, Bump Fire Systems, noted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that its website couldn’t handle the amount of interest it had received this week.

“Currently our servers are down due to high traffic volume,” read a post on Bump Fire Systems’ Facebook page. “Please be patient, our IT Dept is currently working on the issue as fast as possible.”

Dozens of people commented on the post, leaving messages ranging from condemnation over the sales to desperate inquiries about when it would be possible to purchase the devices. Neither Bump Fire Systems nor Slide Fire immediately returned HuffPost’s requests for comment.

“Will I be able to order sometime soon?” one Facebook user asked. “I want to get one before there is a push to make them illegal.”

Jay Roberts, a 43-year-old municipal worker in Ohio, said he bought his first bump stock in 2012 because he wanted to try out a full automatic weapon, but “couldn’t afford the outrageous price” of one. He fired through two magazines using his new bump stock before putting it in his safe, he said, where he’s left it ever since.

“The bump stock is nothing more than a novelty item,” Roberts told HuffPost in an email on Thursday. “It is very impractical and would take quite a bit of training to be able to even remotely wield one as a viable weapon.”

“Also, you do not even need a bump stock to fire rapidly,” he said, noting that he ordered another one this week in case the government issues a ban against the device. “[A] simple YouTube search will show you that.”



Complete freedom comes with risks.

Jay Roberts, 43-year-old bump stock owner

While fully automatic weapons are strictly regulated under federal law, bump stocks offer gun owners a relatively easy ― and cheap ― way to get around such restrictions. The devices, which could be purchased online for as little as $100, enable a user to fire hundreds of rounds per minute.

Slide Fire and Bump Fire Systems were uncertain they would be able to legally sell bump stocks when they first developed them. But in 2010, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responding to an inquiry from Slide Fire, noted that bump stocks were not regulated under the Gun Control Act or the National Firearms Act.