Gun safe storage and police reform may get final votes tonight. Here's what to expect.

PROVIDENCE – Two of the most high profile and controversial bills of the year may get final votes Thursday.

Heading into the home stretch of the session, Rhode Island lawmakers may cast final votes on a safe storage mandate for firearms and long-sough reform of the law that governs disciplining the police.

What to expect tonight

The action will start in the Senate with debate – and a possible last-minute amendment – of the proposed rewrite of the state's "Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights" - aka LEOBOR.

The amendment would address concerns raised by media and civil rights advocates about the leeway it would give police chiefs to withhold police body-cam footage of some incidents.

Based on the impassioned debate in the House, the Senate's own debate may not end there.

The Black Lives Matter RI PAC is imploring the legislators to give police chiefs the power to more quickly terminate an officer who indefensibly uses "excessive" or "deadly force."

"This amendment represents the bare minimum necessary to grant police chiefs in Rhode Island to hold officers accountable in cases involving the use of unjust deadly force," said Harrison Tuttle, president of the BLM RI PAC.

Any last-minute changes to the House-passed version of the legislation would require the bill make a return trip to the House, where it could be scheduled for final votes as soon as tonight, or anytime next week before the gavel drops.

What to expect on firearm safe storage

There is less uncertainty on how the Senate will vote on a bill requiring that firearms be placed in locked storage when they are not in use.

The bill cleared the House last week on a 45-to-23 vote. It comes in the wake of several tragedies including the accidental shooting death of a Johnston teen by a friend showing off his uncle's unlocked gun.

Barring unforeseen developments, this bill will clear its final hurdle on Thursday night and go straight from the Senate to Gov. Dan McKee's desk to be signed into law in the near future.

Lest there be any doubt where Democrat McKee stands, he began Thursday at an event where he signed a proclamation to mark Friday as "National Gun Violence Awareness Day" to honor those killed or injured by guns.

It reads, in part: "Support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand in hand withkeeping guns away from people who should not have them."

Going deeper into the divide on police body cam footage

Advocacy groups warned about the potential loss of public access to police body-cam footage if LEOBOR reform passes as written.

Their concerns center on a provision that says a police chief is prohibited from releasing body cam footage if the footage relates to a "minor" violation of the department's rules.

House Judiciary Chairman Robert Craven told colleagues this references suspensions of up to five days for what he described as ticky-tacky violations, such as dress code violations or visible tattoos.

But as the media and other open-government advocacy groups see it, the section bans access to body-camera footage whenever a "minor" violation of department rules is involved, even if the footage would otherwise have been accessible under existing public records law.

The groups cited examples, among them:

An officer is allegedly disrespectful or uses inappropriate language with a member of the public during an encounter

A person alleges that police officers used excessive force against them during an arrest

Those writing the letter of concern included: John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island; Scott Pickering, general manager of East Bay Media Group; Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition and Steven Brown, executive director of ACLU of Rhode Island.

