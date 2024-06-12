Gun recovered from student at Baltimore County high school Tuesday afternoon, police say
A 17-year-old student was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a firearm Tuesday afternoon after his gun was recovered at Franklin High School in Reisterstown.
A school resource officer was called to the school around 1:50 p.m., and the student was safely removed from campus, Baltimore County Police said in a news release Tuesday night. He is held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention, police said.