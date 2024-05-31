Gun recovered in Bellevue shooting reportedly stolen, MNPD urging people to not leave guns in cars

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a shocking scene at a West Nashville Park. A fight between teens ended in gunfire. A 13-year-old boy is dead and his 16-year-old sister is in the hospital recovering from surgery.

“I got scared because I heard gunshots and I looked around and kind of panicked and I was like ‘Where’s my son?’ I went and picked him up, and as I was leaving I saw the victim, or one of the victims,” said Edgar Gutierrez, who witnessed the crime, as he described running past one of the victims. “He was just laying there on the driver’s side on the ground looking up. The kid was crying. He was, you know, scared.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It happened at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue, right next to Bellevue Middle School. Less than twenty-four hours after the shooting, Metro Police revealed that the gun at the center of it all was stolen out of Murfreesboro last year.

De’Anthony Osasosifo, 15, has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Stolen guns are a major problem in Middle Tennessee. Often, similar to this latest crime, they’re used in other crimes. In February, MNPD launched an initiative where a specialized team has been investigating car thefts in the Metro area. Many of the car thefts have been linked to violent crimes.

“We’re locating those cars usually at the scene of or shortly thereafter the scene of some type of violent crime whether it be homicides, carjackings, other types of shootings,” said MNPD’s Brandon Tennant in a February interview with News 2.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

A day before the violent shooting in Bellevue, MNPD reported that 108 guns had been recovered since the initiative started.

Guns landing in the hands of juveniles has been a consistent problem, the Davidson County Juvenile Court revealed. So far this year, 75 teens have been charged with firearm possession. The number of youth charged with theft of a firearm is 13.

News 2 has been told Osasosifo has no prior record with the Davidson County Juvenile Court. He is expected to make an appearance before a Judge on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.