Gun pointed at man at Midlands grocery store leads to drug bust

City of Cayce police arrested two people in a grocery store parking lot Friday when a civil disturbance involving a gun revealed a great deal of illegal drugs.

“Officers responded to a civil disturbance in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Charleston Highway,” Cayce police posted to social media late Tuesday afternoon. “While on the way to the call, the victim advised that two men in the other vehicle involved, pointed a gun at him. The responding officers were able to immediately locate the suspects and arrest them.”

The identities of the two people haven’t yet been disclosed. They are charged with trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and heroin, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Cayce police posted a picture of the large haul of drugs they confiscated.

