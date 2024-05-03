Gun misfires during robbery as employees flee Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Workers at a gas station in Columbus’ Lincoln Village neighborhood narrowly escaped Friday when a suspect tried to rob and shoot them.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 a.m. that a man wearing a red and black covering over his face walked into the Speedway store at 4555 W. Broad St. It also shared photos of the suspect captured on the gas station’s security camera.

Inside, he pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The sheriff’s office didn’t share other details on the employees’ exchange with the suspect after he made it clear that he was robbing them.

The suspect then tried to fire his gun, but it didn’t go off, according to the sheriff’s office. When the workers heard the click of the suspect’s gun dry firing, they ran out of the store.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the number of workers that ran away, but said they fled in different directions. The robbery suspect followed them outside, and when he tried to shoot one of them, he successfully fired his gun twice but missed.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect then left the scene, heading toward Hilton Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found two 9mm bullet casings at the Speedway.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the robbery or suspect to call its detective bureau at 614-525-3351.

