A gun went off inside a Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday afternoon in Gastonia, but nobody was hurt, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The gun was in a man's pocket, and it fired at about 4:20 p.m. as he was leaving the building, according to police.

The man was accompanied by a child, and both were gone by the time police arrived.

No further information was released.

A gun went off in Chuck E. Cheese Sunday afternoon. Nobody was injured.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gun goes off at Chuck E. Cheese in Gastonia