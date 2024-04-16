Gun goes off at Chuck E. Cheese in Gastonia
A gun went off inside a Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday afternoon in Gastonia, but nobody was hurt, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
The gun was in a man's pocket, and it fired at about 4:20 p.m. as he was leaving the building, according to police.
The man was accompanied by a child, and both were gone by the time police arrived.
No further information was released.
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gun goes off at Chuck E. Cheese in Gastonia