Gun found in pre-K student’s lunchbox at Pittsburgh Morrow

A gun was brought to Pittsburgh Morrow in a pre-K student’s lunchbox Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, a Pittsburgh Morrow staff member found the gun inside the lunchbox.

The lunchbox and its contents were secured and turned over to school police.

A letter about the incident was shared with families of the school, Pugh said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts