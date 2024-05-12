Gun fired inside Manhattan subway station, suspect in custody: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gun was fired inside the 135th Street subway station located in Harlem on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police from the 32nd precinct responded to a 911 call for an unidentified individual who fired a gun at 5:31 p.m. The suspect fired one round on the mezzanine level, police said.

No injuries were reported, and there was no disruption to subway service, a spokesperson for the MTA said.

Police say one person is in custody but could not provide additional information.

The 135th Street station serves the No. 2 and No. 3 lines.

