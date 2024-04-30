Gun fight erupts at birthday party, killing one and injuring others, Oklahoma cops say

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a birthday party, Oklahoma police said.

A fight broke out April 28 at a 39th birthday party hosted at an event center, and multiple people fired gunshots, according to Tulsa police.

Antonio Rosales, 43, was shot in the chest and died later at the hospital, police said. Two other men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested as detectives work to identify possible suspects, police said.

Officers ask anyone with any information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 and reference case 2024-020791.

