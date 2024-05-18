Gun, drugs found inside vehicle of man who tries to evade Fort Worth police

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading police in west Fort Worth, officials said.

Offices responded to a shots fired call near the 4600 block of Wellesley Avenue around 10:15 p.m. A 911 caller reported that a man had shot at the next door apartment and left the scene, according to police records.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it so they could investigate. The suspect evaded the officers but was quickly apprehended, police said.

The suspect, identified by police and in jail records as Ross Pruitt, was arrested. Officers found the firearm used in the shooting and illegal drugs inside the vehicle, police said.

Pruitt faces multiple charges, including deadly conduct discharging a firearm, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

