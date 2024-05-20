Gulfport police arrest homeless man who allegedly shot and killed man after argument

Gulfport police made an arrest a day after a Gulfport man was shot and killed at the 2800 block of 33rd Street.

On Saturday, Chaz Joshua-Dixon Farrell, 32, a homeless man, was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Officers found Kevin Davis, 50, of Guflport dead on the ground Friday from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that the two men had gotten into an argument and Farrel shot Davis, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Farrell fled the scene before the officers arrived.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bond set by Judge Nick Patano.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.