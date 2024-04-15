Gulfport police allegedly dragged by woman trying to flee a spring break pop-up party

A Gulfport woman attending a spring break pop-up party Friday night is charged with dragging police officers as she tried to flee.

Dangel Mae Octavia Wills, 20, of Gulfport, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of felony fleeing and eluding.

At around 11:22 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Old Pass Road, where a large crowd was creating a disturbance.

Gulfport Police Lt. Jason DuCré said this is one of the pop-up parties the department responded to during Black Spring Break over the weekend.

The police report says officers saw Wills recklessly operating her vehicle and attempting to leave the parking lot. She was told by officers to get out of the vehicle. When they tried to remove her, she put the vehicle into drive and dragged two officers several feet until they were able to get away.

Wills fled the parking lot and was quickly located. As officers attempted to pull her over, she intentionally struck a police vehicle, the police report says. She struck several police vehicles and her vehicle was disabled.

A police K9 apprehended her after she refused to get out of her vehicle.

Wills received medical treatment and was taken to the Gulfport Police Department. She admitted to hitting the police vehicles and said she did not intend to get out of the vehicle, despite officer’s instructions, according to police.

Wills was taken to the Harrison County jail to be held in lieu of $250,000 bond set by Judge Nick Patano.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.