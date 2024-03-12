Gulfarium opens Dolphin Oasis to the public; manatee conservation efforts announced

OKALOOSA ISLAND — After five years of initial planning, design and construction, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park's newest addition is now open to enjoy.

On Friday, local leaders and Gulfarium officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Dolphin Oasis, a $30 million, 2.2-acre expansion that features three large, interconnected habitats with three husbandry habitats that hold over 1 million gallons of Gulf seawater.

According to a news release, the new presentation habitat will seat 480 guests and offer a 27-foot acrylic split-level viewing area that provides an unparalleled experience for visitors.

As the event unfolded, Patrick Berry, senior vice president and CEO of the Gulfarium, announced that the original 300,000-gallon dolphin habitat would undergo a multi-million dollar renovation as the facility hopes to provide rehabilitation services to manatees as part of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP).

“The renovation of our original dolphin habitat to care for manatee rehabilitation patients demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving marine life,” Barry said in a news release. “We eagerly anticipate welcoming these incredible animals and continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on our coastal ecosystem.”

Park officials hope the renovations will be complete by the Fall.

Admission to the Dolphin Oasis is allowed by purchasing a general admission ticket to the park. For more information about the park and ticket pricing, visit gulfarium.com

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Gulfarium opens 2.2-acre Dolphin Oasis to the public