Gulf Shores Police Department to increase patrols after releasing data on spring break arrests

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents near Gulf Shores may notice an increase in police presence at the beachfront this weekend as officers work to keep the community safe.

According to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department, there will be more officers patrolling the beachfront while police work to focus their efforts on impaired drivers, drug and alcohol violations, and traffic enforcement.

This announcement comes after the Gulf Shores Police Department released data on crimes reported during the first two weeks of spring break.

Per previous reporting, police have made over 100 arrests thus far.

Most of the arrests made so far have been related to alcohol and drug usage, according to the department.

The GSPD says the ban on alcohol on the beaches is in effect and that they have a zero-tolerance policy for underage possession of alcohol and drugs.

“We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy themselves on our beautiful beaches. Please obey our laws and ordinances,” the post notes.

