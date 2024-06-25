Gulf Shores Police Department expanding fleet; adding 12 officers, 1 boat and two motorcycles

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — City officials say Gulf Shores has a population of over 16,000 people, and it’s only going to keep growing — and growing fast.

As Gulf Shores is getting bigger and bigger, the Gulf Shore Police Department is trying to keep up.

To help that mission, Public Information Officer with Gulf Shores Police Department, Carl Wittstruck says they’re adding a few different things to their department.

“We are adding an additional 12 officers at the police department, this will give us four officers at the airport terminal when that goes online, it’ll give us four officers out on the waterways to patrol the Intracoastal waterway,” Wittstruck said.

Currently, the Gulf Shores marine division is only used when needed, but the department has just received a grant to buy a new $450,000 marine boat. Carl Wittstruck with Gulf Shores Police says because of the growth and the high volume of visitors Gulf Shores will now have a full-time marine division.

“With the increased traffic on the waterways, they’re building two marinas, so we want to provide an initial level of safety out there on the waterway from visitors and residents and this will give us the ability to do that,” Wittstruck said.

Another way officials found to help meet the demands of the growing city: adding two new motorcycles to the fleet.

“This will give us a response that’s much quicker during the congestion and heavy traffic,” he said.

Wittstruck says he and his team are actively recruiting and interviewing for these positions.

