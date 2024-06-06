Gulf Shores Pedestrian Bridge detours underway; construction set to start Monday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Detours for the pedestrian bridge in Gulf Shores have begun, and construction is set to start next week.

Soon, East Second Street and Canal Road in Gulf Shores will look a tad different. A new pedestrian bridge people can use to cross the Intracoastal Waterway will be built. But with that comes detours.

Gulf Shores Interim City Engineer Clint Colvin said traffic won’t be too impacted just yet.

“The detours go down 22nd Avenue to 3rd Street, and so that’s where they’re going to start working on first,” Colvin said. “They are adding a new turn lane off of East 2nd and onto 22nd Avenue.”

The areas in green on this map, show the detours that will begin on Monday. Colvin said this is the first step to building the bridge.

“The first contract is just for the detour, and we are expecting that to take a little over two months to get it in place, so we are getting this detour part out of the way, so we can hit the ground running on the bridge,” Colvin said.

Colvin said drivers should expect delays when the work on the actual bridge begins.

“Once the detour is ready, we are going to switch traffic, and then we are going to close the 90-degree turn between Tacky Jacks and the brewery,” Colvin said.

Colvin said bridge construction should be complete by summer 2025.

